App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Profit booking hits D-Street; Nifty forms ‘Dark Cloud Cover’

Investors are advised to avoid leverage and use Call options of strike 12,000. The index is likely to face resistance around 11,800-12,000

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

On expected lines, Nifty consolidated after hitting the record high of 11,883 on May 21 and made a large bearish candle or a Dark Cloud Cover pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A Dark Cloud Cover pattern is a two candle pattern which is formed where the second candle opens above the close of the bullish candle formed in the previous session and then closes below the midpoint of the previous candle.

The pattern holds importance because it shows that there could be a shift in momentum from upside to downside. However, that still requires confirmation and a close below 11,600 could be an indication of fading momentum.

Nifty opened at 11,863 and rose to a record high of 11,883.55. But, traders preferred to book profits at higher levels and pushed the index towards 11,682, which was the intraday low. The index closed 119 points lower at 11,709.

related news

As India VIX has moved slightly higher, investors are advised to avoid leverage and use Call options of strike 12,000. The index is likely to face resistance around 11,800-12,000.

India VIX moved up 8.33 percent at 25.65 and recovered from previous day’s close of 23.65. Volatility could continue for the next two sessions as after the exit poll, now everyone is keenly waiting for the actual results on May 23.

“Nifty registered a Dark Cloud Cover formation as it failed to sustain above the lifetime highs of 11,856 after opening with a gap-up and closed below the mid-point of the candle body witnessed on May 20,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, this kind of price behaviour appears to be normal and can be attributed to profit booking after a huge single-day gain of around 4 percent. Hence, in the next trading session, the market may continue to remain rangebound before the actual poll outcome,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in case if Nifty slips below 11,682 then it can extend its downswing further towards 11,600, and for time being if traders want to bet on the poll outcome then they can prefer taking exposure to 12,000 call option by making use of current weakness and the same should be squared off on the result day itself.

Nifty options: Maximum Put OI was placed at 11,000 followed by 10,500 while maximum Call OI was placed at 12,000 followed by 12,500.

Marginal Call and Put writing activities were seen in the market and option band signifies a wider trading range of 11,500-12,000.

The price setup with higher volatility suggests that bulls will be in a tug of war with bears to decisively surpass new high territory in the market, suggest experts.

“Nifty made a new lifetime high of 11,883 in the opening tick but failed to hold its gain and drifted sharply towards 11,680. It formed a Dark Cloud Cover pattern on the daily scale as it moved higher but closed near to the middle part of the previous session,” Chandan Taparia, derivative & technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Pattern setup suggests that bears are not allowing the index to hold at higher levels and supply pressure is seen at a new lifetime high territory. The index has to continue to hold above 11,666 to extend its move towards 11,888 while major support exists at 11,550,” he said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.