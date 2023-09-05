Technical View | Positive trend likely to lift Nifty above 19,600; India VIX at one-month low

Positive trend likely to lift the Nifty above 19,600 soon.

The Nifty50 maintained the upward journey for the third consecutive session despite volatility on September 5. Given the positive trend, experts believe that the index can surpass 19,600 soon and if it gets back above the same, then 19,800 is likely to be the next stop given the falling volatility, while the crucial support is expected at 19,400-19,300 levels.

The Nifty50 started off the day higher at 19,565, but witnessed some correction in the afternoon to hit a day's low of 19,526. However, the index immediately recovered those losses and returned to the momentum to hit an intraday high of 19,587 in late trade, before closing the session at 19,575, up 46 points.

The index has formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts after a Doji candle formation in the previous session, making higher highs and higher lows for the third straight session.

"This is a positive indication and signals uptrend continuation for the market in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

After moving above the crucial hurdle of downsloping trendline at 19,450 on Monday, the Nifty continued its upside momentum on Tuesday, without disturbing an upside breakout of the resistance. "The Nifty is currently placed at another resistance of 19,600 and one may expect this to be taken out soon on the upside," he said.

The next upper levels to be watched are around 19,800 and immediate support is placed at 19,450 levels, he added.

As per the Option data, the maximum weekly Call open interest was at 19,600, which is expected to be the next resistance for the index, followed by 20,000 strike, with meaningful Call writing at similar strike in the same sequence.

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike, which is likely to act as an immediate support for the Nifty, followed by 19,400 strike, with writing at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,600 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty was the underperformer on Tuesday, falling 46 points to 44,532 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index continued its higher tops, higher bottoms for yet another session, though it consolidated within a defined range, with support at 44,500 and resistance at 44,650.

"Despite the consolidation, a bullish undertone is observed, and traders are encouraged to consider buying on dips, with strong support around 44,300-44,200," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that a breakout above 44,700 could lead to further upside moves, especially towards the 45,000 level where significant open interest is seen on Call options.

The broader markets hit fresh record highs with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing above 40,000 mark for the first time, rising 1 percent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbing 0.84 percent.

India VIX, the fear index, hit one-month low at 10.82, down by 1.34 percent, making the trend more favourable for bulls.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.