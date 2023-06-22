Technical View | Nifty's attempt for record high fails third time this week, but possible if holds 18,700-18,600

Market

The Nifty50 reversed some of the previous two days' gains and closed half a percent lower on June 22, tracking weakness in global counterparts as Fed Chair Jerome Powell still signals two more rate hikes to fight inflation. Most of the sectors participated in the downtrend.

The index opened flat at 18,854 and did a third attempt this week to hit the previous all-time high (18,887.60), but failed and remained short of just one point. Today's high was 18,886.60. The index turned negative in late-morning deals and remained mostly in red amid volatility in the rest of the session.

The index hit an intraday low of 18,760 in late trade, before closing the session at 18,771, down 86 points and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Also, there was Double Top kind of pattern formation on the hourly scale, indicating a short-term reversal in the market.

Initially, the Nifty50 may get support at 18,700, followed by the low of June 20 (18,660). If the index breaks 18,600 then there could be a further correction in the market, but on the other side, the 18,800-18,900 is expected to be a resistance area going ahead, experts said.

The highlight of the day was Sensex once again touching a new high (intraday) before giving up gains due to profit-taking. Technically, "on intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double Top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For day traders, he feels 18,850 would be the immediate resistance level and below which, the market could retest the level of 18,700-18,650.

On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 18,850 and post the breakout, the Nifty is likely to rally till 18,900-18,935, he said.

On the Options data front, we have maximum Call open interest at 19,000 strike, followed by 18,800 and 18,900 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was at 18,700 strike, then 18,600 strike.

The meaningful Call writing was at 18,800 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, whereas we have the maximum Put writing at 17,900 strike and 17,700 strike.

The above Options data may still be indicating the possibility of Nifty moving towards 18,800-19,000 levels, with support at the 18,700-18,600 area.

Bank Nifty

The bears in the Bank Nifty still have maintained their hold on the resistance level of 44,000. The index climbed up to 44,042 amid volatility in the afternoon session, but could not sustain those gains and drifted lower to hit a day's low of 43,663. Finally, it closed with 134 points losses at 43,725 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily charts indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

"The index will only resume its upward movement with a breakout above 44,000 on a closing basis. The overall market sentiment remains negative, suggesting a sell-on-rise approach. The lower-end support level is at 43,400, which is the last hope for the bulls," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI) is trading below the level of 60 which confirms the weak momentum on the upside, he feels.

The broader markets snapped an eight-day run on weak breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.