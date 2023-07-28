Technical View | Nifty turns indecisive after recent correction, consolidation likely with support at 19,500

Nifty negated higher highs formation for the first time in last 18 consecutive weeks

The Nifty50 extended selling pressure but showed a nice recovery towards the last hour of trade by taking good support at 19,500 or 20-day EMA (exponential moving average), and finally settled with moderate losses on July 28, the first day of the August series.

Banking & financial services, and technology stocks caused a downward move in the index, but buying in FMCG, metal, and select oil & gas stocks capped the downside.

The Nifty50 opened flat at 19,660 and climbed near 19,700 levels but could not sustain higher levels for long and corrected up to 19,563 in the afternoon. The index recouped some losses during the last hour of trade and closed at 19,646, down 14 points, forming a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend.

On a weekly basis, the index has negated higher highs formation for the first time in the last 18 consecutive weeks but has taken good support at the previous week's low of around 19,560 and closed with half a percent loss, forming a bearish candlestick pattern with upper and lower wicks on the weekly charts.

Hence, if the index breaks the 19,500-19,450 area in the coming sessions, then the possible correction up to 19,300 can be seen, however, the 19,700-19,800 is expected to be immediate resistance, experts said.

"Normally, such Doji pattern formation post reasonable upmove and down moves calls for caution for impending reversals. Hence, this Doji pattern formation after one session of decline of Friday signals the possibility of minor upside bounce in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels this consolidation is likely to continue for next week. "Any upside bounce from here could encounter strong resistance around 19,750-19,800 levels. The next crucial lower supports to be watched around 19,500-19,450 levels," Shetti said.

The weekly Options data clearly indicated that the Nifty can still move towards 20,500 levels, but needs to decisively clear the 19,800 mark, while the support still lies around the 19,600-19,500 area in the near term.

On the Options front, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 19,800 strike followed by 20,500 strike, with Call writing at 20,200 strike then at 20,500 and 19,700 & 19,600 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,600 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Put writing at 19,600 strike then 19,500 strike.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty has also seen lower highs and lower lows formation but has taken support at the 20-day EMA (45,330) on a closing basis. If the said levels get broken, then it may fall below the 45,000 mark, experts said.

The index dropped 211 points to close at 45,468 and formed a small bearish candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, while for the week, the index was down 1.32 percent and formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale, but traded within the previous week's range.

"Though it witnessed a pullback during the last hour of the session, however, the structure still points towards a short-term consolidation," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Overall, he expects the Bank Nifty to consolidate between 46,500–45,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.