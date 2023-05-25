Technical View | Nifty takes support at 18,200 on F&O expiry day, consolidation likely to continue

Stock

The Nifty remained rangebound for yet another session, closing with moderate gains on May 25, the expiry day for monthly futures & options contracts. Select FMCG, auto, technology and metal stocks supported the market.

The index faced resistance at 18,300 levels and took support at the 18,200 mark, before closing the session 36 points higher at 18,321 and forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) also showing a bullish crossover, which is a positive sign. Further MACD (moving average convergence divergence) continued to hold a bullish bias with maintaining above zero line since last week of April.

Hence, as long as the index holds 18,200, the momentum is likely to continue along with consolidation, with upper resistance at the 18,500 mark and crossing of 18,500 can open doors for more upside, experts said.

"Nifty remained volatile during the day but found support at the 18,200 level before moving higher. The RSI is in bullish crossover on the lower timeframe, which suggests that the momentum is in favour of the bulls," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, he feels the resistance is expected at 18,500, while on the lower side, the support is likely at 18,200.

Overall, "the outlook for the market is positive, but there is still some volatility to be expected. Traders should take profits on rallies and look for opportunities to buy on dips," Rupak said.

On the Option front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,300 strike, followed by 18,400 and 18,500 strikes, which are expected to key resistance levels for the Nifty50 in coming sessions. We have not seen meaningful Call writing, but there was major Call unwinding at 18,500 strike, then 18,400 and 18,600 strikes.

On the Put side, we have seen maximum open interest at 18,300 strike, followed by 18,200 and 18,100 strikes, which are likely to be crucial support points, with Put writing at 18,300 strike, then 18,500 strike.

Option data suggests a broader trading range between 18,000 to 18,600 levels, while an immediate trading range is between 18,100 to 18,500 levels for the Nifty, Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty opened on a flattish note at 43,630 but gradually drifted towards 43,400 levels in the first half of the session. However, it took support near 43,400 levels, which is the lower band of the rising channel on a daily scale and then recovered its intraday losses.

The index has formed a Hammer pattern on a daily scale as buying is visible at lower zones but still forming lower highs - lower lows from the past two sessions. Now it has to hold above 43,750 levels to make a bounce towards the 44,000 mark, then 44,144 levels, whereas on the downside support is expected at 43,500, then 43,333 levels, Chandan Taparia said.

The India VIX was down by 4.51 percent from 13.11 to 12.52 levels. Cooling off volatility gave strength to the bulls in the latter part of the session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.