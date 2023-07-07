Technical View | Nifty snaps 7-day run, consolidation may continue before climbing back above 19,500

Stock market

The Nifty50 closed lower for the first time in the last two weeks as it succumbed to selling pressure and lost nearly a percent on July 7, partly led by profit booking after a more than 4.5 percent rally since June 26. Banking & financial services, FMCG, and technology stocks weighed down the market.

The index hit a fresh all-time high of 19,523.60 in the morning but after an initial hour of volatility, the index turned lower and remained in the bear trap for the rest of the day. The index hit an intraday low of 19,304 in late trade, before ending the session down by 165.5 points at 19,332.

The Nifty50 has taken support at 19,300 levels and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, which was largely on expected lines given the run-up in the past. The index gap up area of July 3, i.e. at 19,200 can be the next support for the index, while its crucial support stands at the 19,000 mark, experts said, adding the resistance will remain at 19,400-19,500 levels and closing decisively above 19,500 can decide the next leg of the rally.

The index gained 0.7 percent during the week and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the weekly charts, indicating profit-taking at higher levels.

"The Nifty witnessed profit booking after rallying for seven consecutive days. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty could not continue with the positive momentum. After a sharp run-up, the Nifty is now undergoing a consolidation phase which could result in a retracement of the rise it has witnessed from 18,646 to 19,524," Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He feels crucial Fibonacci retracement level and gap area coincide around 19,200 – 19,180 which could act as a support zone from a short-term perspective and on the upside 19,520 – 19,550 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone from a short-term perspective.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus this dip should be bought into, he advised.

On the Option front, we have maximum Call open interest at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 levels, with Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,500 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,300 strike, with Put writing at 19,300 strike, then 18,800 strike.

The above Option data also indicated that 19,400-19,500 is the crucial area on the higher side, with immediate support at 19,300, followed by 19,200 levels.

"Interesting development on the open interest front was the unwinding of the 18,500 and 18,600 Put options as well. This is still not very significant as yet and one should not read too much into it as the 19,000 Puts still have very heavy Put writing and will act as a support for the index," Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty finally closed below the 45,000 mark, which consistently held for the previous four days. The index remained under pressure throughout the session and hit a day's low of 44,844, before closing the day down by 415 points at 44,925.

The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making a lower high formation for the third straight session, while for the week, it was up 0.4 percent and formed a Gravestone Doji kind of pattern on the daily weekly scale, indicating the profit booking at higher levels after hitting record high levels during the week.

"45,000 would act as a sacrosanct level, below which it could slip till the 20-day SMA (simple moving average - 44,235) or 44,300-44,200. On the other side, above 45,000, it could move up till 45,500-45,700," Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said.

The broader markets were also under pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.