Technical View: Nifty snaps 5-day fall, forms bullish candle; recovery may extend up to 11,170

The Nifty50 after flat opening saw too much volatility and broke 10,900 levels intraday, but managed to recoup losses in the last hour of trade to climb decisively above psychological 11,000 despite oil prices moved near four-year high. Positive global cues, and short covering and a bit of value buying in beaten down stocks helped the market snap five-day losing streak on Tuesday.

The index made a bullish candle on the daily charts which also resembles like Piercing Pattern.

Piercing Pattern is generally called as a bullish reversal pattern. It occurs in a downtrend and is comprised of two candlesticks. The first candlestick is a long black candle, accompanied by high volume. The next candlestick makes a lower low, but then rallies to close above the midpoint of the first candlestick, but not above the opening of that candle. This pattern is one of the first signs that a potential bullish reversal is in play.

In a perfect piercing pattern, opening will be below previous day’s closing price and the close will be above the mid-point of previous sessions candle body but Tuesday’s opening was almost close to Monday’s closing price.

The Nifty50 after opening flat fell sharply and hit an intraday low of 10,882.85. It managed to recoup losses in morning trade itself amid volatility but slipped into red again in afternoon followed by sharp recovery in last hour of trade which helped the index climb above 11,000 levels to hit day's high of 11,080.60. The index closed 100.10 points higher at 11,067.50.

"It was heartening to see bulls emerge as winners in a choppy session before signing off the day with a bullish candle formation which resembles a Piercing Pattern which is bullish reversal sign," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as couple of oscillators on lower time frame chart generated a buy signal including twin momentum oscillators, he expects this rally to extend for next couple of sessions. "In such a scenario initial targets can be somewhere between 11,170–11,250 levels."

But the real challenge for bulls going forward is to clear the critical resistance of 11,350 levels which can catapult the short term trend in favour of bulls, he feels.

For time being he advised traders to refrain from creating fresh shorts unless some signs of weakness are visible once again. "Meanwhile trade for next couple of days can remain on long side with a market stop below 10,866 levels."

India Volatility Index fell 5.3 percent to 16.50. On the options front, maximum call open interest was seen at the 11,500 strike followed by 11,200 and 11,600 strikes while maximum Put open interest was seen at the 11,000 strike followed by 10,800 and 10,700 strikes.

Call writing was seen at 11,100 strike followed by 10,900 and 10,700 strikes while Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500 followed by 11,000 and 10,600 strikes.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas feels the pullback can stretch further till 11,150-11,200 zone.

"In terms of the wave structure, however, the up move is a countertrend move & is likely to be followed by next leg down. Thus from trading perspective, sell on rise would be the preferred strategy with 11,150-11,200 zone offering a fresh shorting opportunity. Overall short term target on the downside is placed at 10,815," he said.