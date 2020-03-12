Technical View: Nifty skids 8% to form large bearish candle, experts suggest traders to stay away

Nifty50 saw on March 12 the biggest ever single-day fall in absolute terms as bears tightened their grip. World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic and the US banned travel from several countries to limit virus cases created panic among investors and raised fears over global growth.

The index closed below 9,600 and formed a large bearish candle on daily charts as closing was far lower than opening levels.

Selling pressure was visible across Nifty50 stocks and sectors. Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal, Pharma, Realty and Infra indices were down 7-10 percent, while the Nifty Midcap index fell 8 percent and Smallcap plunged 9.55 percent.

Considering the one-way fall, barring 3 trading sessions, from February 20, no level appears to be sacrosanct now, but for the time being, 9,500 looks technical support, experts feel.

As markets are completely under the grip of fear, traders should not look for any type of trading opportunity unless Nifty stabilises at particular levels for a couple of sessions.

The Nifty50 fell more than 400 points to open at 10,039.95, which was also an intraday high, and gradually extended losses as the day progressed to hit a day's low of 9,508. The index plunged 868.25 points or 8.30 percent to 9,590.15, the lowest level since June 30, 2017.

"Bears were on the rampage yet again as Nifty50 was forced to open the day with a huge gap down which created largest ever fall of 8 percent in the recent history of Nifty index. Though no level appears to be sacrosanct around these levels 9,500 seems to be the major last technical support which one can bank on, based on our long term trend studies with us, which should at least hold by the end of this month," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He feels in case if Nifty slips below 9,508 in the near term then next support can be expected around 9,182.

Long term investors with a high-risk appetite can start nibbling into quality stocks with the knowledge that there can be more downsides and they have the ability to withstand the pain of further fall if any in those counters, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

Nifty index has been making lower top - lower bottom from last four weeks and saw a correction of around 1,900 points in just five trading sessions.

"In the scenario, where global bourses are witnessing intraday swings of 5-10 percent, traders are advised to avoid bottom fishing as the massacre may continue in coming days too," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 then 10,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 9,500 then 9,000 strike. Option open interest data is scattered and shifted at various strikes as many Put writers got trapped in recent market fall and even unwinding pressure could keep the street under the pressure.

Call writing was seen at 10,000 then 10,200 strike while Put writing was seen at 9,000 then 9,500 strike and even sliding lower day by day with the lower market range.

"Option data indicates a shift in a wider trading range in between 9,000 to 10,000 levels," Taparia said, adding higher volatility could keep the market under pressure and a roller coaster ride could continue to keep traders in tension till it doesn’t cool off from its historical decade highs.

India VIX witnessed a sharp surge of 30.43 percent and headed to 42 zone which is the highest level of the last 11 years.

Bank Nifty had a gap down opening and started correcting sharply right from the word go. Bears were so aggressive as there is no tomorrow and as a result, the index fell by 9.5 percent to 23,971.20, which is a biggest daily decline since October 2008.

It formed a big negative candle on the daily scale and reached towards its previous swing low of 23,605 on the weekly chart.

"While it closed below its crucial support of 24,250, which will now act as immediate hurdle for the index, it is moving in oversold territory on both daily and weekly chart, but yet there is no sign of reversal on the chart. Thus, traders should refrain from buying until we see strong buying signal on the chart," Chandan Taparia said.

Going forward, if Bank Nifty breaks 23,500 zone, then selling pressure may accelerate towards 23,000 and then 22,222 levels; while resistance is now shifting lower to 24,700 and then 25,223 levels, he added.