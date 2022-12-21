 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty sinks to a month's low, 18,1350 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

As long as the index trades below 18,350, weakness will continue. A breach of 18,350 can take the index to 18,100-18,050, say experts

The Nifty crumbled to a month’s low on December 21 as a spike in Covid cases in China and growing fears for the global economy weighed on Indian shares.

After opening higher at 18,435, the index climbed to the day’s high of 18,473 but erased all the gains in morning trade itself. It sank to the day's low of 18,163 in the afternoon session and closed down 186 points, or a percent, at 18,199. All sectoral indices, barring IT and pharma, closed sharply lower.

The index formed a long bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts as it engulfed the previous three candles, indicating more nervousness ahead.

The index also broke the previous day's low and its 9 daily moving average (18,440) but still managed to hold on to the low of November 21-22 18,130 as well as 50- DMA (18,144).

These levels can hence act as a support, followed by 18,000. A breach of these can lead to a sharp correction, while 18,350-18,450 is expected to be the near-term resistance, experts said.

The Nifty corrected sharply and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts, which is broadly negative, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.