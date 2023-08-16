Technical View | Nifty shows smart recovery; sustainability over 19,550 crucial for sharp upmove

Sustainability over 19,550 is crucial for sharp upmove in the Nifty.

The Nifty50 remained rangebound after recovery from the day's low and turned firmly in the green in late trade, forming a bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily charts. Going forward, the 19,550-19,600 area is expected to be crucial for a further sharp upside in the index, with strong support at the 19,250 zone, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 19,369 and hit a day's low of 19,317, but immediately bounced back and continued its recovery amid a rangebound session. The index was firmly back in the green in late trade and closed 31 points higher at 19,465, supported by auto, FMCG, technology and pharma stocks.

"Technically, Wednesday's technical pattern indicates a side-by-side bullish candle-type pattern, but the placement of the pattern is not ideal. Hence, one may expect a minor upside bounce from here, but the sustainability of this bounce could be a big question on the market," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact. Having formed a new lower bottom at 19,257 on Monday, the odds of Nifty forming another lower top could be high in the short term, he says.

Currently, the strong cluster resistance is placed around 19,550-19,600 levels (down-sloping trend line, daily 10/20-day EMA). "One may possibly expect weakness from the highs for this week. Immediate support is placed around 19,250-19,300 levels," Shetti said.

On the Options front, 19,600 strike has the maximum Call open interest, followed by 19,500 strike, which is expected to be a critical resistance area for the Nifty, with meaningful Call writing at 19,600, 19,400 and 19,500 strikes.

On the Put side, we have seen maximum open interest at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, which can act as supports for the index going forward, with writing at similar strike in a similar sequence.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty continued its downtrend for the fifth consecutive session, falling 145 points to 43,946, but given the recovery from the day's low (43,600), the index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily charts.

We have seen a continuation of lower lows formation in the index for the fifth consecutive session.

"The Bank Nifty index recently found support at a crucial level, the 100-day moving average (DMA), positioned at 43,600. The index's potential to experience a pullback rally is contingent on maintaining this level above the 100DMA on a closing basis," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The immediate obstacle for the index is situated around 44,000. An upward breach beyond this level could validate a move towards 44,300 or 44,500 levels, he says.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.