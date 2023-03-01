 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty sees relief rally after 8 days of fall, 17,600 crucial for upmove

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

If the index sustains the uptrend and close above 17,600 then 17,800-18,000 is expected to be the key resistance, with support at 17,300, experts said

The Nifty started March on a positive note, snapping an eight-day losing streak to end higher on March 1 on the back of gains in metal, technology, banking & financial services, auto, and oil & gas names.

After opening higher at 17,360, the index remained in an uptrend throughout the session to hit an intraday high of 17,468. The index closed 147 points higher to 17,451.

It formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts and negated the lower highs and lower lows formation of the last eight sessions.

The index decisively climbed above the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 17,392.