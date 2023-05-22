Technical View | Nifty may see potential upmove towards 18,400-18,500 in monthly F&O expiry week

Market

The Nifty50 extended its upward journey for yet another session and reclaimed the 18,300 mark on May 22, driven by technology, metal, pharma, oil & gas and select FMCG stocks. A positive trend in Asian counterparts also aided the rally.

After initial volatility, the index gained strength and remained higher in the rest of the session to hit an intraday high of 18,335 in late trade. It climbed 111 points to 18,314 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts after Hammer kind of pattern formation in the previous session.

Hence, considering the momentum, if the index sustains the 18,300 mark, then 18,400-18,500 are the next levels to watch, whereas the support area for the index remains at 18,000-18,200 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 has negated its lower highs and lower lows formation seen in the previous four consecutive sessions, which is a positive sign. The momentum indicators also showed an upward trend with RSI (relative strength index 14) getting back above 60 levels on the daily scale, and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) above the zero line with upward bias on weekly charts.

"After a reversal on the previous Friday, the market continued its positive momentum and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, which is largely seen as a positive signal. It is believed that the index has completed one leg of a pullback rally and is currently trading near an important retracement resistance zone," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

However, he advised caution around the important retracement resistance zone, and traders should monitor the levels mentioned for potential market movements. Nifty has strong support at the 18,200 range while having resistance on the higher side at the 18,375 to 18,400 range, he said.

On the monthly Option front, we have maximum Call open interest at 18,500 strike, followed by 18,300 and 18,400 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 18,500 strike, then 18,600 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 18,200 strike, followed by 18,000 strike and 18,100 strike, with Put writing at 18,200 strike, then 18,300 strike and 18,000 strike.

The above Option data also indicated that 18,200-18,000 is expected to act as a crucial support area for the Nifty50, while the hurdles on the higher side will be 18,400-18,600 area.

Bank Nifty opened on a flattish note but failed to hold the 44,000 mark and drifted gradually towards 43,700 levels in the latter part of the session. Some recovery was seen from lower zones in the last hour but it relatively underperformed the broader market to close with marginal losses of 84 points at 43,885.

The index has formed a small-bodied candle with a long lower shadow and a small upper shadow on a daily scale as the buying was visible at lower zones while multiple hurdles are intact at higher levels.

The index has got stuck between 43,333 and 44,144 levels from the past seven sessions and a follow-up is missing on either side. Now it has to continue to hold above 43,750 levels to make an up move towards 44,144, then 44,250 levels, while on the downside support is expected at 43,500 then 43,333 levels, Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

India VIX was up by 2.17 percent from 12.30 to 12.57 levels. Volatility was slightly high during the day but overall lower levels continued comforting the bulls at support zones.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.