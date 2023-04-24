 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty sees breakout of Bullish Flag formation, 17,860 crucial for further upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

If the Nifty index sustains above 17,700 in the coming sessions, then the swing high of 17,860, seen last week, can be the next resistance, while 17,500-17,600 remains crucial support for the index, experts have said

The Nifty closed in on the 17,500 mark helped by an afternoon rally that pushed the benchmark index 119 points higher on April 24, helped by gains in banking & financial services, FMCG and technology names.

After opening above 17,700, the index remained range-bound in the morning and dropped to the day's low of 17,612. It picked up momentum in the afternoon and rose to the day’s high of 17,754 before closing at 17,743.

It formed a bullish candle with long lower shadow on the daily charts. It also saw a breakout of Bullish Flag formation, which is a positive sign.

If the index stays above 17,700, the swing high of 17,860, seen in the previous week, can be the next resistance, whereas 17,500-17,600 area remains a crucial support for the index, experts said.