 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty sees biggest weekly rally since July, 17,250 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

The index is expected to face next resistance at around 17,500, which largely coincides with the 200-day EMA, with crucial support coming at 17,000-16,800, experts said

Market, Sensex

The Nifty started the April series and also ended the financial year 2022-23 on a high, with the benchmark index clocking the biggest single-day rally since November on broad-based buying and uptrend in Asian counterparts.

The index had a strong gap-up opening at 17,210 and stayed above the 17,200 mark throughout the session to touch the day’s high of 17,382. It ended the day at 17,360, the highest closing since March 10, up 279 points or 1.63 percent.

The rally also helped the Nifty post the biggest weekly gains since July 2022 and turn positive for the last month of FY23.

The index formed a long bullish candlestick on the daily and weekly charts, while there was a High Wave formation on the monthly timeframe, especially after the Three Black Crows formation in the previous three months.