Technical View | Nifty sees biggest weekly gains since June, likely to march towards swing high of July

The Nifty50 maintained its northward journey as well as higher high formation for the sixth consecutive session on September 8 as bulls seem to be holding the fort. Given the strong momentum, the index is likely to surpass the 19,900 mark soon and then the record high or swing high of 19,992 can't be ruled out in coming sessions, but before that, some consolidation can be seen with immediate support at 19,700-19,600 levels, said experts.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,775 and throughout the session held above the previous day's closing low, which was also today's intraday low. It touched an intraday high of 19,867 before closing 93 points higher at 19,820, the highest closing level since July 20, the day when the index touched its record high of 19,992.

The index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, while on the weekly charts, there was a long bullish candlestick pattern with higher high and higher low formation as the index gained 2 percent, the biggest weekly gains since the last week of June 2023.

"On the hourly chart, we can observe that the Nifty has reached the upper end of the rising channel and hence a consolidation is likely in the upcoming week. The range of consolidation is likely to be 19,850-19,670," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He feels daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover which is a buy signal and thus this is likely to be only a consolidation. In case of a dip it should be used as a buying opportunity, he advised.

On the upside, Jatin expects the index to hit the 19,900 mark, which is around the swing high it touched during July. In terms of levels, 19,630-19,670 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19,860-19,900 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone, he said.

Option data indicated that 19,900-20,000 is likely to be a key resistance area in the coming days with support at 19,700-19,500 levels.

On the weekly Options front, the maximum open interest was seen at 20,000 strike followed by 19,900 strike and 20,200 strike with Call writing at 20,000 strike then at 20,200 strike, while the maximum Put open interest was at 19,600 strike followed by 19,700 strike and 19,500 strike with Put writing at 19,800 strike then at 19,700 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty stayed strong for yet another session and surpassed the crucial 45,000 mark, boosting the markets towards the previous record high. The banking index rallied 278 points to 45,156 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a small upper shadow on the daily charts, while on the weekly timeframe, too, there was a bullish candlestick pattern formation as the index gained 1.62 percent.

"Following the breakthrough of the resistance level at 44,650, there was a sharp rally of 600 points. The next significant hurdle on the upside is situated at 45,500, where the highest open interest is concentrated," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the index maintains a "buy on dip" mode, with robust support seen at the 44,800 level, underlining the bullish sentiment in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.