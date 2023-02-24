 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty sees biggest weekly fall in 8 months, 17,500 vital for pullback rally

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The index ended the week 478 points down in its biggest weekly fall since June 2022 and formed a large bearish candlestick on the weekly scale, indicating further weakness

The Nifty closed in the red again on February 24, capping a week of losses as the index slipped 478 points in the biggest weekly fall since June 2022. A subdued global economy and a hawkish US Federal Reserve dented the sentiment.

The index opened higher and climbed to the day's high of 17,600 in the early hours but erased the gains in late morning deals. It ended 45 points lower at 17,466, its lowest level since October 17, 2022.

It formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows for the sixth session in a row.

On the weekly scale, too, it formed a large bearish candlestick, indicating further weakness. Experts, however, said a pull-back rally can't be ruled out after the significant downtrend of the last few sessions, with resistance at 17,600-17,700. The next support lies at 17,353 (the budget day's low) or the 200-day simple moving average (17,368).