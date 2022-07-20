Technical View | Nifty seems to be in overbought zone, bears may return

The Nifty50 started off the trade with a strong gap up and crossed the 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) but remained rangebound for the most part of the session and closed with more than one percent gains.

However, the index formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts as well as on lower time frames, indicating the bears may be coming back. Even the oscillators on the lower time frames (hourly, 30 minutes) indicated that sentiments turned negative, though, on the daily and weekly charts, sentiments are positive.

Hence, if the index breaks Wednesday's low (16,490) in coming sessions, then there could be some selling pressure and consolidation before further upmove, experts said.

The broader markets had a positive close but underperformed frontline indices as the market breadth was not very strong. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent as about 1,119 shares advanced against 826 declining shares on the NSE.

The Nifty50 opened higher by more than 200 points at 16,563 and hit an intraday high of 16,588, but there was some consolidation and rangebound trading at higher levels. Finally, the index ended at 16,521, which is exactly 200 DEMA, up 180 points or 1.1 percent.

"Albeit Nifty50 witnessed a strong opening above the 200-day EMA with a gap up opening bulls were somewhat disappointed as the intraday trading range remained in an extremely narrow range of 72 points. Moreover, some of the momentum oscillators on the lower time frame charts reached the overbought zone. Hence, technically speaking, this can be the right area for bears to strike back," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

Also read - Wipro Q1 Results | Net profit tanks 21% YoY to Rs 2,564 crore, revenue grows 16%

Therefore, in the next trading session, he says, if the index slips below 16,490 levels then the index can make an attempt to eventually bridge the day's bullish gap present between 16,490 and 16,359 levels.

Contrary to this, if the bulls manage to keep the index afloat above 16,590, then the strength can expand toward 16,793 levels, the market expert said.

Therefore, for the time being, the intraday traders can short the index below 16,490 for a modest target of 16,390 levels, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

The volatility index India VIX fell by 2.2 percent to 16.82 levels, making the bulls more comfortable. Volatility has been falling for the last four weeks and needs to sustain at lower zones for market stability, experts said.

The wider trading range for the Nifty50 for coming sessions, as indicated by the Options data, shifted further higher to 16,200-16,800 levels, from 16,000-16,650 levels earlier, which means 16,800 could be the next resistance area for the Nifty50 followed by 17,000 mark.

Also read - Market uptrend adds more than Rs 7 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in four days

On the Option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,000 strike then 16,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was witnessed at 16,000 strike then 15,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 16,700 strike followed by 17,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike followed by 16,400 strike.

Bank Nifty opened the gap up by around 340 points at 36,061 levels and headed higher to hit a day's high of 36,183. However, it drifted lower to touch an intraday low of 35,877 and closed with gains of 252 points at 35,972 after the whipsaw move.

The banking index formed a Spinning Top kind of candlestick pattern with the small-bodied formation on a daily scale and gave the highest daily close of the last fifty-six trading sessions.

It is forming higher highs - higher lows from the last three sessions with the support base gradually shifting higher. Now, it has to hold above 35,750 levels to witness an up move towards 36,250 and 36,666 levels while on the downside, support is seen at 35,750 and 35,500 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

As regards stocks, a positive setup was seen in L&T Technology Services, Piramal Enterprises, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, Dixon Technologies, MCX, Can Fin Homes, SBI, Lupin, SBI Life, Dabur India, HUL, and ITC. However, weakness was seen in ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HPCL, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, HDFC Life, Muthoot Finance, Biocon, and PVR.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.