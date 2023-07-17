Technical View | Nifty seems ready for a move towards 19,800-19,900, so traders can stay optimistic

Stock Market

The Nifty50 had a strong start for the week as it made another record high by surpassing and closing above the 19,700 mark for the first time on July 17 despite the correction in global counterparts, backed mainly by banking & financial services, select oil & gas and technology stocks.

The index has opened above 19,600 and after initial volatility, gained more strength as the day progressed. It touched a fresh all-time high of 19,732 in late trade, before closing the session with 147 points gains at 19,712.

The Nifty50 has formed another bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows for the third consecutive session. Also, it had seen a consolidation breakout last Friday, which remains a positive sign for possible further upside in the market with immediate resistance at 19,800-19,900 levels followed by the psychological 20,000 mark, while the 19,500-19,600 is expected to be key support levels, experts said.

"The catalyst for this movement was the buying spree in the banking sector, which had been sluggish for the past few weeks. Also, with broad-based buying and positive momentum, the rally is expected to continue, possibly challenging the psychological level of 20,000 in the near term with immediate resistance around 19,850-19,900," Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One said.

He advised traders to stay optimistic, avoid contra bets, and look for opportunities to enter long positions during intraday dips. Immediate support levels are likely to be around 19,600, followed by the 'Flag' breakout levels at 19,500, he said.

The Option data also indicated that 20,000 can be the possible resistance for the Nifty50, with support at 19,600-19,500 levels.

On the Options front, we have seen the maximum Call open interest at the 20,000 strike, followed by 19,700 strike, with Call writing at 19,900 and 20,000 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,600 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Put writing at 19,600 strike, then 19,700 strike.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty deserved a special mention as it has broken out of a falling channel. The index recouped all its previous days' losses and ended at a record closing high of 45,450, up 631 points or 1.41 percent.

The Bank Nifty has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes.

"The breaking out of a falling channel indicated that the consolidation phase is over and it is likely to witness a sharp surge over the next few trading sessions," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

On the upside, he expects the Bank Nifty to target levels of 46,500 in the short term. Crucial support on the downside is placed at 44,700, he said.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for the next thirty days in the Nifty50, rose 5.92 percent from 10.68 to 11.32 levels, but still at lower levels and below 13-14 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.