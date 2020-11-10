Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; experts advise booking profit

The Nifty50 opened strong at new record levels and continued its upmove for seventh consecutive session on November 10 following rally in banking & financials stocks.

The progress in vaccine development, positive global cues post Joe Biden's victory in the United States elections and consistent FII inflow supported the market.

The index closed above 12,600 and formed bullish candle which resembles Hanging Man on the daily charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (around 8.5 percent rally in 7-trading sessions). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

Experts feel the momentum can continue, but if the index breaks 12,475 levels then there could be some correction.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to book profits and remain neutral on the index.

The Nifty50 started off trade on a strong note at 12,556.40 and climbed further to hit an intraday fresh record high of 12,643.90. The index signed off the session at new closing high of 12,631.10, up 170.10 points or 1.37 percent.

"Nifty50 continued its upsurge, perhaps on the back of slew of positive news flows, into the seventh session in a row before signing off the session with a Hanging Man kind of formation as slightly longer lower shadow is visible. Moreover, on a day in which Nifty witnessed strong gains advance decline ratio favoured bears hinting that market participants started profit booking in broader markets by making use of this rally," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, last 32 sessions of price action may be chalking out an ascending channel which is projecting a possible resistance in the zone of 12,750 – 12,800 levels, he feels.

As momentum oscillators also reaching in extremely overbought levels, some pause or profit-booking can be expected in next one or two trading sessions but as of now weakness will not materialise unless it closes below 12,475 levels, according to him.

India VIX was up by 7.30 percent from 20.11 to 21.57 levels due to higher Call IV.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,200 strike. Call writing was seen at 13,500 and 13,200 strike while Put writing was seen at 12,500 then 12,600 strike.

The above-mentioned option data indicated a wider trading range for the Nifty at 12,200 to 13,000 levels.

Bank Nifty opened gap up at 28,039.45 and went on to touch intraday high of 28,800 levels. It closed the session with massive gains of 1,072 points or 3.89 percent at 28,606. Banking stocks have seen continuous buying interest and the index gave the highest close of the last 170 trading sessions.

"The index formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale and has been making higher highs - higher lows from last seven trading sessions. Now it has to continue to hold above 28,000 levels to witness an upmove towards 29,250-29,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial, Ashok Leyland, L&T, RBL Bank, LIC Housing Finance, SBI, HDFC, Bharat Forge, ICICI Bank, Apollo Tyres, Motherson Sumi and UltraTech Cement while weakness was seen in Muthoot Finance, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Lupin, Mindtree and Aurobindo Pharma.