Technical View | Nifty retreats after record closing high, but rebound highly likely soon towards 18,900

Market

The Nifty50 has reversed some of the previous day's gains and closed lower on June 19, tracking weakness in global counterparts and profit-taking in banking & financial services, auto, FMCG and oil & gas stocks.

The index opened higher at 18,873 and hit a new high of 2023 at 18,881.5, but lost all those gains towards the end of the initial trading hour and remained under pressure in the rest of the session to touch a day's low of 18,719. The index smartly defended its support of 18,700, and settled at 18,755.5, down 70.5 points.

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candlestick pattern which resembles the Dark Cloud Cover kind of pattern formation on the daily charts but continued making higher highs formation for the fifth consecutive session. The current reversal was on expected lines given the recent upward rally. As long as it holds a 20-day EMA (18,577), the index can see a rebound towards 18,900 soon, experts said.

Technically, any sharp follow-through action on the downside post the Dark Cloud Cover pattern indicates a near-term top reversal pattern for the underlying.

"Nifty is currently placed at the key resistance of around 18,900 levels, which is near the important top of December 1, 2022, at 18,887. The market has been showing sustainable uptrend over the last few weeks and bearish patterns in between have not been impacted much, as we observe a lack of sharp selling interest in the market," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He further said the immediate support of 10-day EMA (18,686) is intact for the last 15 sessions and 20-day EMA has not been violated on the downside for the past three months.

Hence, the near-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. "There is a possibility of an upside bounce from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support is at 18,670 and strong hurdle is placed at 18,900 levels," Shetti said.

As per the Options data, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 18,800 strike, followed by 19,000 & 18,900 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at similar strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 18,700 strike, followed by 18,800 & 18,600 strikes, with Put writing at 18,600 strike, then 18,300 strike.

The above data indicate that 18,800-19,000 is expected to be a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 with support at 18,700-18,600 levels.

Bank Nifty

"The Bank Nifty index is playing spoilt sport and preventing the Nifty index from sustaining over its all-time high as a result of the Head and Shoulders pattern that it has on the daily chart," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO of algorithm-powered advisory platform Hedged said.

He feels this pattern will get negated only when Bank Nifty crosses the 44,200 mark. Until then, Bank Nifty will remain in sideways territory and will try to bring the index down, he said.

Bank Nifty also traded in a similar fashion and lost all opening gains in the initial hour itself. The index corrected up to 43,501 and finally closed at 43,634, down 304 points, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Now, 50-day EMA (43,250) can be a key support level for Bank Nifty.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for the next 30 days in the Nifty50, was up by 3.55 percent from 10.84 to 11.23 levels, giving discomfort to the bulls on account of profit booking near record high levels.

However, the broader markets remain positive and outperformed benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.04 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.