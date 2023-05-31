Technical View | Nifty retreats after four-day run, defends 18,500

The broader markets performed better than benchmarks.

The Nifty50 seemed to have caught in profit booking after rising for the previous four consecutive sessions, as the index lost half a percent but nicely defended 18,500 on May 31, ahead of weekly expiry tomorrow. Banking & financial services, metal, and oil & gas stocks took the lead in selling pressure. The weak global cues ahead of the vote on the US debt ceiling also dampened sentiment.

The Nifty started off the day lower at 18,594 and remained under pressure throughout the session to hit a day's low of 18,484. The index fell 99 points to settle at 18,534 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating some buying at lower levels.

On the monthly charts, there was a bullish candlestick pattern formation for the second consecutive month, consistently making higher highs, and higher lows formation, which is a positive sign. The index gained 2.6 percent in May on top of a 4 percent rally in the previous month.

Hence, as long as the index holds the 18,500-18,300 area, the next upmove after the current consolidation towards 18,700-18,800 can't be ruled out in coming sessions, experts said.

The Nifty50 on the weekly scale so far formed a bearish candlestick pattern, which was on expected lines after the recent gradual upmove, but overall, has been making higher highs formation for the 10th consecutive week.

"The current trend is expected to remain sideways to positive unless the index falls below the 18,500 level. On the higher end, there is resistance at 18,650," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

However, if the index decisively falls below 18,500, it may trigger additional selling pressure, he says.

The Options data also indicated that 18,500 is expected to be the near-term support for the Nifty as it enjoys maximum Put open interest, followed by 18,300 strike, with meaningful Put writing also at 18,500 strike, whereas the maximum Call open interest was at 18,600 to 18,800 strikes, with Put writing at 18,600 strike, then 18,500 and 18,700 strikes.

The above Option data indicated the Nifty50 can still make a move towards 18,700-18,800 levels, and above said levels, 19,000 can't be ruled out, but with some consolidation.

"The Nifty saw some decent Call writing for tomorrow's weekly expiry and with today's open interest development, the number of Calls written is much higher than the number of Puts being written," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said

A low-risk trade to initiate for the expiry would be to enter the 18,600 short straddle with a bought PE of 18,500, he advised. This should be initiated when the spot price of the Index is between 18,550 and 18,600.

The short straddle strategy comprises one short Call and one short Put with the same strike price and expiry date.

Bank Nifty

Banking stocks played a key role behind Wednesday’s correction, with the Bank Nifty also trading lower throughout the session. The index opened down at 44,318 and corrected up to 43,823. It has seen some recovery in the last hour of trade and finally closed with 308 points losses at 44,128, forming a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily scale.

The index has smartly defended 44,000-43,500 levels due to buying at lower levels in the last hour of trade, though the sentiment turned negative. Hence, holding the same level can resume upward journey again, experts said.

"The index has support at 43,500, indicating a level where buyers have shown interest and the potential for a bounce-back," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the other hand, he feels the resistance is expected at 44,500, which is a significant level where both Put and Call writing is visible. This suggests that there may be a considerable number of traders with bearish and bullish expectations around this price level, he said.

The broader markets performed better than benchmarks despite an equal advance-to-decline ratio. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.4 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.