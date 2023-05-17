Technical View | Nifty requires to hold 18,000-18,050 zone to resume uptrend

Market

It was yet another profit booking day for the market as the Nifty50 lost more than 100 points on May 17. There was selling pressure in banking & financial services, technology, metal, and pharma stocks.

The index opened higher at 18,300 but immediately slipped into red and extended losses as the day progressed to hit a day's low of 18,115. It showed some recovery in the last couple of hours of trade and finally settled with 105 points loss at 18,182, forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows for the second consecutive session.

Now 18,000-18,050 area is expected to be the next crucial support for the Nifty50 and breaking of the same can drag the index towards 17,900-17,800 levels, whereas the near-term resistance area for the index may be 18,200-18,400 levels, experts said.

The subdued economic readings coming in from the US and China once again raised concern about a slowing economy and hence recession fears, which may be making investors jittery about the future course.

Technically, "the Nifty has breached the crucial support level of 18,250 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For traders, 18,250 and 18,300 would act as an immediate resistance area while 18,100-18,050 could be important support levels for the bulls, he says.

Option data also indicated that 18,400, 18,300 and 18,200 strikes, which have maximum open interest in the same sequence, can be the crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, then 18,300 strike, while on the Put side, we have maximum open interest at 18,000 strike, which is likely to be the crucial support area, followed by 18,100 strike, with writing at 18,000 strike, then 17,900 strike.

“The Nifty Index saw a huge rise of call writers for tomorrow's expiry right from the 18,400 Call all the way to the 18,200 Call level," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Specific to Thursday's (weekly - May 18) expiry traders, traders can initiate a short straddle at the 18,250 level with an offset Put option of 18,150 assuming the market opens between the 18,200 and 18,240 level. If the market moves beyond the 18,300 level, a call-side offset can also be taken, Ghose advised.

A short straddle comprises one short Call and one short Put with the same strike price and same expiry date.

The Bank Nifty also opened higher at 43,949 and climbed up to 43,993, but after an initial hour of volatility, the index slipped into the red and hit an intraday low of 43,446 in the afternoon. The index recovered in late trade and closed with 205 points loss at 43,699, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, making lower high lower bottom formation ahead of the weekly expiry tomorrow.

"Although the bias for tomorrow's expiry is sideways to mildly down, the last-hour recovery in the Bank Nifty came from a demand zone at 43,500 to 42,800. Until the 42,800 level is taken out, the chance of an all-time high is still imminent in this index," Ghose said.

India VIX, the fear index, fell by 1.41 percent to 13.11 levels, from 13.29 levels, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.1 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained half a percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.