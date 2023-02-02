Technical View | Nifty remains rangebound, 17,550 support crucial

The Nifty continued to see range-bound trade and closed flat on February 2, as selling pressure on Adani group stocks continued to weigh on the market, which overlooked falling oil prices, a feel-good budget and an uptrend in global markets.

The index opened 100 points lower at 17,517 and moved in the 200-point (17,446-17,654) range. It settled six points down at 17,610, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts with upper-lower wicks.

For the fifth consecutive session, the Nifty defended 17,500 as well as 200 daily exponential moving average (DEMA) of 7,550, which remains a crucial support. The index can face resistance at 17,700-17,800, experts said.

"The Nifty hovered between 17,450-17,650 range and also formed an inside body candle on daily charts which indicates the continuation of a range-bound activity in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said.

A pullback rally is possible if the index trades above 17,500. Above it same, the index can move to 17,700-17,750, Chouhan said. A fresh selloff is likely on the dismissal of 17,500, below which the index can retest 17,380-17,350, the market expert said.

Clean Science Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

The options data suggests the Nifty may trade in the range of 17,350-17,900 in the coming sessions. The weekly maximum Call open interest was at 18,000 strike followed by 17,700 strike with Call writing at 17,600 strike then 17,700 strike. On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 17,600 strike followed by 17,500 strike, with minor Put writing at 17,600 strike then 17,500 strike. The India VIX fell 6.24 percent from 16.78 to 15.73 levels as volatility cooled a bit. Banking index The Bank Nifty opened 500 points lower and had a roller-coaster kind of day but turned positive in the last hour. It closed near the day' high with gains of 156 points at 40,669. The banking index formed a bullish candle on the daily scale with a longer shadow and outperformed the Nifty even as it traded within the previous day's range. "Now it has to hold above 40,500 level to make an up move towards 41,250 and 41,500 levels, whereas supports are placed at 40,000 then 39,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

