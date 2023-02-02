English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Technical View | Nifty remains rangebound, 17,550 support crucial

    If the index fails to hold above 17,500, a fresh selloff is likely with the Nifty expected to retest 17,380-17,350, market experts said

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 02, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

    The Nifty continued to see range-bound trade and closed flat on February 2, as selling pressure on Adani group stocks continued to weigh on the market, which overlooked falling oil prices, a feel-good budget and an uptrend in global markets.

    The index opened 100 points lower at 17,517 and moved in the 200-point (17,446-17,654) range. It settled six points down at 17,610, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts with upper-lower wicks.

    For the fifth consecutive session, the Nifty defended 17,500 as well as 200 daily exponential moving average (DEMA) of  7,550, which remains a crucial support. The index can face resistance at 17,700-17,800, experts said.

    "The Nifty hovered between 17,450-17,650 range and also formed an inside body candle on daily charts which indicates the continuation of a range-bound activity in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said.