Technical View: Nifty recoups Budget Day losses, forms Long White Day candle

The Nifty opened sharply higher February 4 and extended the rally as the day progressed to regain Budget Day's losses as the bulls made a surprisingly stronger comeback.

The upside in global counterparts and no negative news in the Budget lifted the sentiment.

The index closed above pre-budget levels and formed a large bullish candle that resembled a Long White Day formation on daily charts, as the closing was far higher than the opening count.

Buying was seen across sectors, as the Nifty Bank, metal, pharma, auto, FMCG, IT and realty indices gained 1-3 percent.

If the Nifty decisively breaks 11,987, the 9-day simple moving average, then there could be more strength in the market, experts say.

India VIX fell further 8.87 percent to 14.38 as the Union Budget, a major event, is over and stability in the global bourses also helped.

"On the upsides, there seems to be a resistance around its 9-day simple moving average (11,987) as pull-back attempts on a corrective swing from the highs of 12,430–11,614 perished after testing the said average. Hence, to establish strength, the bulls initially need to register a close above 11,987 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

In such a scenario, this rally can be expected to extend into the 12,087–12,117 zone, he said. If this rally is for real and the bottom is in place around the recent low of 11,614, then on downsides, the Nifty needs to sustain above the bullish gap zone of 11,783–11,749 seen on February 4.

Considering the last two days of strength, traders can look forward to buy the dips, whereas shorting shall be completely avoided, Mohammad said.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike.

Put writing was seen at 11,700 then 11,500 strike while minor Call unwinding was seen at immediate strike. Options data indicates a wider 11,500 to 12,150 trading range.

The Bank Nifty index opened with an upside gap and continued its positive momentum throughout the session.

The banking index formed a Morning Star pattern on the daily scale and recovered most of the Budget Day losses.

The Bank Nifty gained 2.21 percent to close at 30,686.70, led by a decent rally in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.