Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; 12,041 crucial for further upside

The Nifty50 after opening flat gained strength as the day progressed and ended May series at record closing high on May 30 ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government.

Nifty reversed its previous day's losses and formed bullish candle on daily charts, but further upside is possible only if it registers a decisive close above 12,041, experts said.

India VIX fell 4.88 percent to 15.61, which suggests that now short term stability and formation of higher bases could be seen in the market, experts added.

The Nifty50 opened flat at 11,865.30 but immediately gained strength and extended rally as the day progressed to hit an intraday high of 11,968.55. The index closed at 11,945.90, up 84.80 points.

"Nifty signed off the expiry session with a bullish candle thereby negating the bearish formations witnessed in the preceeding two sessions. However, unless it registers a decisive close above 12,041, the said index will not regain strength," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in the event of a breakout above 12,041, the rally can initially get extended into 12,160–12,200 range.

"In case if the strength witnessed on May 30 is due to expiry related reasons then Nifty shall again slip into a consolidation phase and remain rangebound in the next session with negative bias. In that scenario weakness shall get confirmed on a close below 11,836," he added.

As of now, unless index registers a breakout above 12,041, it looks prudent on the part of traders to remain neutral on the index and focus on stock specific opportunities, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

On the options front, for the June series, data is scattered at various strike prices since it's the beginning of the new series. Maximum Put OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,000. Put writing has been seen at 11,600 and 11,500 while Call writing has been seen at 12,400 and 12,300.

Option data suggests a wider trading range in between 11,550 to 12,250, experts said.

"Nifty has been consolidating in between 11,800 and 11,970 from last four trading sessions and requires a decisive breakout on the higher side to extend its gains towards new life-time high territory. Now, it has to hold 11,850 to witness an upmove towards 12,000 then 12,041 zones while supports are seen at 11,850 then 11,761," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty managed to hold 31,250 and headed towards 31,600. The index closed 241.55 points higher at 31,537.10 and formed a 'Bullish Engulfing' candle on the daily scale as it regained the losses of the previous session and managed to close above 31,500.

"Now Bank Nifty has to hold 31,313 to witness a move towards 31,712 then 32,000 while major support exists at 31,150 then 31,000," Chandan Taparia said.