Technical View | Nifty rebounds, experts say 19,500 vital for further upside

19,500 likely to decide further upside in Nifty

The Nifty rebounded on August 21 after two straight sessions of losses, as all sectors barring some PSU banks and oil & gas names participated in the rally. The benchmark index closed at 19,394, up 83 points from the previous day.

After initial volatility, the index gained strength and hit the day's high of 19,426. It formed a bullish candlestick after the Doji pattern in the previous session, making higher highs and higher lows on the daily charts.

To sustain the uptrend, the index has to surpass and sustain above 19,500 on a closing basis, while the support remains at 19,300-19,250, experts said.

Technically, there has been no significant change in the chart structure as the index stayed within the consolidation zone of the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) at 19,483 and 50 DEMA (19,270), Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivative research, Angel One, said.

Krishan said 19,300-19,250 will act as the strong support zone followed by the bullish gap at 19,230-19,200 in the comparable period.

At the higher end, 19,480-19,500 remains a daunting task for the bulls and a decisive breakthrough would affirm momentum in the index to setup a near-term trajectory, he said.

On the options front, the maximum call open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Call writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,600 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,200 strike, with Put writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,400 strike.

The data indicates resistance at 19,400-19,500, with support at 19,300-19,200.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty snapped a seven-day losing streak to close 151 points higher at 44,002, forming a small-bodied bullish candlestick with a minor upper shadow on the daily charts. For the index to gain momentum, it has to stay above the 44,000 mark for a few sessions, experts said.

"Bank Nifty broke the key resistance level of 43,950 on intraday basis and closed at 44,002. Short-covering was observed at 43,800 and 43,900 strikes, which led to a strong up move in the index today," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

The index has been consolidating in the 43,700-44,100 range for the past five sessions. A decisive breakout on either side will provide a cue about its direction, he said.

Broader markets also remained strong with a positive breadth of 3:2. The Nifty midcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap 100 index 0.6 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.