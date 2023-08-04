Technical View | Nifty rebounds, but sustainability above 19,500 key for further sharp upmove

For Nifty, 19,300 is still expected be a healthy support

The Nifty behaviour was largely on expected lines, taking support at 19,300 and smartly bouncing back above 19,500 on August 4, with a fall in volatility after a spike in the previous two-day. But, whether the index can hold 19,500 will be key to watch out for in coming sessions.

If the index sustains above the same, can face an initial hurdle at 19,600-19,700 levels, whereas, on the downside, 19,300 is still expected to be a healthy support, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,463 and remained in a 100-point range throughout the session before closing the last day of the week at 19,517, up 135 points. The index almost recouped all its previous day's losses and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower wicks on the daily charts, with higher high, higher low formation.

But on a weekly basis, we have seen bearish candlestick pattern formation with upper and long lower shadows on the weekly scale, making lower highs and lower lows for the second consecutive week as the index lost 0.66 percent. This is a cause of concern till it starts getting back into higher high, higher low formation with less volatility.

"Technically, Friday's pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market. The Nifty has been forming a bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms in the last 6-7 sessions and the present upmove could be in line with the new lower top formation of the sequence. However, the lower top reversal needs to be confirmed," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the weekly chart pattern shows a formation of a high wave type pattern at the highs, which signals the market is in a corrective mode with volatility.

"Hence, the short-term trend of Nifty remains negative. The present upmove could encounter a strong hurdle around 19,600-19,650 levels in the coming sessions. Immediate support is at 19,400 levels," Nagaraj said.

On the Option front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 19,600 strike followed by 20,000 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,600 strike and then at 19,900 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,400 strike followed by 19,500 strike with a writing at 19,500 strike and then at 19,400 strike.

The above data indicated the Nifty may see immediate resistance at 19,600 levels, with support at the 19,400 mark.

Bank Nifty

We have also seen a rebound in Bank Nifty, but the sustainability of the rally is possible only if it decisively closes above the 45,800 mark, till then it may remain rangebound, experts said.

The Bank Nifty has seen about 600-points movement during the day, before closing 366 points higher at 44,880 and forming small bodied bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily scale, while for the week, it was down 1.3 percent, forming yet another bearish candlestick pattern with lower highs, lower lows formation on the weekly charts.

"For traders, the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) or 44,500 would be the sacrosanct support level. Above which, it could rally till 20-day SMA or 45,400-45,500," Amol Athawale, vice president - technical research at Kotak Securities said.

On the flip side, he feels below 44,500, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, it could retest 44,300-44,000 levels.

