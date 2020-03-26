Technical View: Nifty rallies for 3rd day to form bullish candle, can touch 13-DEMA soon

The Nifty gained around 4 percent probably on the back of short covering owing to expiry session for March contracts, as the bulls continued to surge for the third consecutive session on March 26.

The stability in global markets Senate passed a $2-trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package in the US and welfare measures worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced by the Indian government helped the market gain further.

The index managed to recover most of Manic Monday's losses in the following three sessions and formed a bullish candle on daily charts on March 26 as he closing was higher than the opening level despite intraday volatility.

Experts say as the market gradually turns in favour of the bulls, it can test 13-day exponential moving average (DEMA) in the coming sessions. Positional traders are advised to book profits around 8,900.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 8,451 and remained in a positive terrain throughout session amid volatility. The index touched an intraday high of 8,749.05 and low of 8,304.90, before end the session 323.60 points, or 3.89 percent, higher at 8,641.45.

"Near-term technical picture appears to be tilting in favour of the bulls and hence in the next trading session if the index manages to sustain above 8,749 levels, then it can head to test its 13-day EMA (8,978), which has a good track record of offering support in upward phases and hence by the principle of polarity this level can become next resistance for the index," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

But a close below 8,304 can kick in some profit booking, as the Nifty has been almost up by around 15 percent in the last three sessions from the lows of 7,511, he said. In such a scenario, a dip between 8,000 and 7,800 would be a good opportunity to create fresh longs.

Positional traders who are sitting on long positions should consider booking profits around 8,900, whereas fresh buying should be initiated only on correction, he said.