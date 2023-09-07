Technical View | Nifty over five-week high, seems ready to march towards 19,800

The broader markets retained their upward journey with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.77 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively with positive breadth in the ratio of 3:2

The Nifty50 smartly gained strength in the last couple of hours of trade after volatility and correction since the opening and closed above the 17,000 mark on September 7 backed by banking & financial services.

Given the strong hold by bulls over Dalal Street and continued higher highs formation for the fifth straight session, the index seems to be ready to march towards 19,800-19,900 in coming sessions and once these hurdles get cleared then record high can't be ruled out, with immediate support at 19,600-19,500 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 19,599 and hit a day's low of 19,550 in the morning. However, the index recouped those losses in the last couple of hours of trade and closed with 116 points gains at 19,727, the highest closing level since August 1, forming a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The trading volumes remained high for all trading days since the beginning of the September series.

"The overall chart pattern is indicating a larger upside breakout of broader consolidation/triangle pattern of the last five weeks and this is opening potential pattern upside target for Nifty around 20,000-20,200 levels over the next couple of weeks," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels any intra-week dips down to 19,550-19,600 levels could be a buy-on-dips opportunity.

The Option data also indicated that 19,800 is likely to be the next key resistance area for the Nifty50, with immediate support at 19,700-19,600 levels.

The maximum weekly Call open interest was visible at the 19,800 strike followed by the 19,700 strike and 20,000 strike with meaningful Call writing at 19,800, 19,900 and 20,000 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at the 19,700 strike followed by 19,600 strike with Put writing at 19,700 strike then 19,600 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty bounced back sharply after two days of correction and jumped 469 points or 1 percent to 44,878, by taking support, as expected, at 44,200 levels. The index has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale and got firmly back above the downward-sloping resistance trendline, which is a positive sign.

"The Bank Nifty index has recently experienced a fresh breakout on the daily chart. The robust support level has formed at 44,500, which also coincides with the index's 20-day moving average (20DMA). This level is expected to provide significant support to the index," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The index successfully closed above the previous day's high, establishing a bullish undertone for the near term. The Bank Nifty index has the potential to reach upside targets in the range of 45,200 to 45,500, he feels.

The broader markets retained their upward journey with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.77 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively with positive breadth in the ratio of 3:2.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.