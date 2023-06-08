Technical View | Nifty off from 2023 highs on profit taking, but 18,500 crucial for further decline

Tata Communication was among those that saw short buildup with open interest jumping 28 percent.

The Nifty50 snapped four-day winning streak and closed near day's low on June 8, the weekly F&O expiry session, as traders seem to have preferred profit-taking after the index hit a new 2023 high and the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee acted in line with the market expectations by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The index, after a flat opening, climbed higher to hit the highest level of 2023 at 18,778, but gradually lost those gains in late morning deals and hit a day's low of 18,616. Finally, the index settled at 18,634, down 92 points and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

Considering the overall market trend, this seems to be a short-term reversal after a four-day uptrend and the index may take support at 18,500 in case of further correction, but breaking the same can bring more sell-off in the market which can be considered as a buying opportunity, experts said.

We have seen selling pressure across sectors, barring Metal, IT, Realty and Pharma which corrected over 1 percent each.

"The cascading effect of the weekly expiry resulted in prices breaking below intraday support levels, resulting in the loss of most of yesterday's gains. Currently, prices are hovering around a key support level, and it will be important to observe if there is further profit booking in the early hours of the coming session," Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said.

He feels if there is profit booking, then prices may decline towards the 18,500 zone, which could present a re-entry opportunity for the bulls.

On the other hand, if there is no further weakness, prices may rebound from these levels and retest the levels of 18,750 - 18,800 before potentially reaching new all-time highs, Rajesh said.

Per Option data, we have maximum Call open interest at 18,700 strike, followed by 18,800 and 18,900 strikes, with Call writing at 18,700 strike, then 19,200 strike, whereas, on the Put side, there was maximum open interest at 18,600 strike, followed by 18,500 strike, with no meaningful writing in the range of 17,700-19,900 strikes.

The Option data indicated that 18,700-18,800 is expected to remain as a crucial resistance area, with 18,600 and 18,500 to be support areas.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty opened lower at 44,208 but managed to hold the same initially to gradually move towards 44,459 levels in the first half of the session. However, it failed to hold the same higher levels and quickly drifted lower again to hit a day's low of 43,918 in the latter part of the trading session.

The index fell 280 points to 43,995 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones, however, multiple supports are intact at lower zones.

"The index closed near its crucial 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) levels. Now it has to cross and hold above 44,044 levels, to make an up move towards 44,250 then 44,500 levels, whereas on the downside support is expected at 43,750 then 43,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The broader markets also turned lower after several sessions of an uptrend. The Nifty Midcap 100 itself snapped a 13-day winning streak, falling over half a percent and the Smallcap 100 index also fell nearly by a percent. "Although there might be additional profit booking, the higher time charts for this sector remain captivating. Therefore, traders should continue to use price dips as an opportunity to add long positions for potential outperformance," Rajesh said.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for the next 30 days in the Nifty50, fell by 1.61 percent from 11.44 to 11.26 levels.

