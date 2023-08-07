Technical View | Nifty needs a decisive close above 19,700 to gain momentum

For Nifty, 19,500-19,300 is expected to be act as crucial support.

The Nifty50 extended gains for the second consecutive session on August 7, helped by gains in pharma and information technology (IT) stocks.

The index opened positive at 19,577 and traded higher in the 19,620-19,525 range during the day. It settled at 19,597, up 80 points, and formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily charts even as it made higher highs and higher lows.

It also decisively closed above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 19,547. The index needs close above 19,700, which also coincides with the downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining the previous three swing highs from July 20, the day the index touched a record high.

If it sustains above 19,700, it can move towards 19,800-19,900, while support is at 19,500-19,300.

"Technically, key indices lacked assertive moves and stayed in a mere range throughout the day, which portrays a lack of conviction among the market participants on either side. However, the overall trend seems upbeat," Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivative research, Angel One, said.

The bearish gap of 19,678-19,705 is the crucial hurdle, and would need an “authoritative breach” to turn the sentiment ultra-bullish once again.

On the flip side, the pivotal support at 19,500 would cushion any intra-day blip, while strong support lies around 19,400-19,380 zone, Krishan said.

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,600 strike, followed by 20,000 strike, with Call writing at 20,000 strike and then 19,700 strike. The maximum Put open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, with Put writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,600 strike.

The data indicates that 19,500 is likely to be the key support for the index in the coming sessions, while the hurdle can be 19,600-19,700, which is crucial for a move towards 20,000.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty reclaimed the 45,000 mark but failed to hold on to it due to profit booking. The index closed at 44,838, down 42 points and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts.

The index is in a consolidation phase, with support at 44,500 and resistance at 45,100.

"Traders should consider utilising opportunities presented within this range to establish positions according to their respective strategies," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

A clear directional move is anticipated only after a decisive breakout on either side of the range, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.