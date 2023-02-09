English
    Technical View | Nifty needs a decisive close above 17,950 to gain momentum

    A fresh round of selling is possible if the index slips below 17,800, from where it can slide to 17,650-17,600, experts said

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

    The Nifty, after the previous day's decisive upmove, remained directionless on February 9, the weekly F&O expiry day, in the absence of fresh positive triggers and closed 22 points higher at 17, 893.

    Global slowdown worries and likely continuity in policy tightening by central banks to tame inflation limited the upside for the equity market.

    The index remained in the range of 75 points and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend.

    As the index made higher highs, higher lows for the second straight day, there is a possibility that it may reclaim 18,000-18,100 in the coming session if it holds the support at 17,700-17,800, experts said.