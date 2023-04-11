 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty may see trend reversal at 17,800; Bank Nifty shows bearish divergence

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

The Nifty50 seems to be moving towards the high of March, where it could see some short term profit taking, while any kind of reversal may take an initial support at 17,500, followed by 17,400-17,200 area, experts said.

The Nifty50 remained in a positive terrain throughout the session and surpassed the near-term resistance of 17,700 while taking crucial support at 17,500 on April 11. The index has formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, which resembles a High Wave kind of pattern formation, indicating volatility and raising the possibility of some kind of reversal as the index gained for the seventh consecutive session.

The index opened higher at 17,705 and hit an intraday high of 17,749, but came off the day's high in the afternoon to touch a day's low of 17,655. It showed smart recovery in the later part of the session and closed at 17,722, up 98 points.

The Nifty50 seems to be moving towards the high of March month (17,800), where it could see some kind of short-term profit taking, while any kind of reversal may take an initial support at 17,500, followed by 17,400-17,200 area, experts said.

"A small body of positive candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a high wave type candle pattern. Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable upside indicates high volatility in the market and sometimes they act as a top reversal pattern post confirmation," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.