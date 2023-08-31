Technical View | Nifty may see more selling pressure if closes decisively below 19,200

The broader markets continued to see buying interest despite a correction in benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The Nifty50 attempted to move towards 19,400 in an initial hour of trade but failed and traded lower for a major part of the session amid volatility on August 31, the expiry day for August derivative contracts.

The index has managed to take support at 19,250 on a closing basis for the fifth time in the current month, hence the breaking of the 19,250-19,200 area can drag the index towards 19,100-19,000 levels, whereas on the higher side, it may continue to face resistance at 19,400-19,500 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,376 and hit a day's high of 19,388 in the initial hour of trade, but could not sustain the same levels for long and corrected more than 160 points to hit an intraday low of 19,224 in late trade before showing a bit of recovery.

Finally, it settled at 19,254, down 94 points and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes on expiry day.

"The Nifty faced persistent resistance at the 21-day exponential moving average (21-EMA placed 19,402), which resulted in a market correction. Two consecutive unsuccessful attempts to surpass the critical 21EMA level led to an increase in selling pressure," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the overall sentiment remains pessimistic with the likelihood of any upward rallies being met with selling activity.

On the downside, the initial support level is placed at 19,200. If the index falls below the 19,200 level, it could potentially move towards the 19,000 mark, he said, adding the sell-on-rise strategy is expected to favour the traders until the Nifty convincingly surpasses the 19,500 level.

The Option date indicated that 19,200 is expected to be crucial for further downside in the Nifty, while 19,300-19,400 may be a key hurdle on the higher side.

The maximum monthly Call open interest was at 19,300 strike followed by 19,400 strike with meaningful Call writing at 19,300 strike then 19,200 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,200 strike followed by 19,000 strike with Put writing at 19,200 strike then 18,900 strike.

Bank Nifty

Banks played a key role in driving the market on the downside for yet another session. The Bank Nifty fell below 44,000, down 243 points at 43,989 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale but has taken a support at downward sloping support trendline which coincides with the 100-day EMA (placed at 43,920. The volumes remained high on the monthly expiry day, which in fact was the highest since the May 2021 expiry.

"The daily and the hourly momentum indicator are providing a divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He feels daily Bollinger bands are also contracting indicating that there could be some consolidation in the near term. The range of consolidation is likely to be 43,600–44,700, he said.

However, the broader markets continued to see buying interest despite a correction in benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

