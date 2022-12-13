 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty may march towards 18,700, volatility index at 16-month low

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

The Bank Nifty hits a fresh all-time high of 43,984 during the day. It closed at 43,946, 238 points higher than the previous day

The Nifty got back above the crucial 18,500 mark to close 0.6 percent higher on December 13, as retail inflation falling to an 11-month low raised hopes of a slower pace of rate hike. A rally in the global market also helped Indian shares.

The index opened higher at 18,524 but corrected to 18,490 and then immediately rebounded in initial hours to move higher for the rest of the session. It hit the day's high of 18,617 and rallied 111 points to close at 18,608.

The Nifty closed above the 20-day simple moving average (18,514) and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher highs, higher lows. It also broke out of the small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 1 and December 9.

Hence, the uptrend is likely to continue in the coming days, with the next resistance at 18,700 and then the record high of 18,888, with support at 18,500 and 18,400, experts said.

"Technically, the market not only reclaimed the 20-day SMA level but also closed above the same which is broadly positive. The bullish candle on daily carts and promising reversal formation is indicating the continuation of an uptrend wave in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

Chouhan said the uptrend texture is likely to continue in the near future and 18,700-18,725 would be the next resistance zone.