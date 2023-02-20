 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty may breach 17,800 if banks weaken further

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

According to Rupak De, a senior technical analyst with LKP Securities, Nifty's immediate support is 17,750. Below this, the index may move down to 17,600.

The Nifty50 on February 20 settled at 17,845, the lowest closing level since February 13, down 100 points.

The Nifty50 started off the week on a negative note, extending losses for the second consecutive session on February 20, despite a positive trend in Asian peers. The index closed at a one-week low and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts after breaking the downward-sloping resistance trendline, adjoining December and January highs.

The index opened higher at 17,966 and climbed up to 18,004, but lost all its gains in late morning deals and corrected up to 17,818 in the afternoon. Finally, the index settled at 17,845, the lowest closing level since February 13, down 100 points.

Given the negative sentiment and having slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, the index may break its next support at 17,800, but if it holds the same in coming sessions, then it may try to get back to recent highs, experts said.

The weakness in the benchmark Nifty50 is attributed to selling in banking & financial services, metals, pharma, oil & gas, and select FMCG stocks.