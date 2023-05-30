Technical View | Nifty likely to continue rangebound trade, Bank Nifty at fresh record closing high

Bank Nifty was also volatile as it respected the previous day's low. (Representative image)

The Nifty50 broadly has seen around 60-70 points range, gaining strength amid volatility in the later part of the session and closing higher for four days in a row on May 30. Traders may be awaiting the vote by US Congress on the debt ceiling deal, on May 31 as the bill agreement has to get support from both Democratic and Republican parties to pass.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,607 and hit an intraday high of 18,662. However, the index erased gains in the morning itself and turned highly volatile to hit a day's low of 18,576 in the afternoon. In the later part of the session, the index gained strength and finally closed 35 points higher at 18,634, the fresh five-and-half-month high.

The index has formed small-bodied bullish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadows on the daily scale, which indicates indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend.

The Nifty50 has crucial support at 18,400-18,300 levels if in case there is a trend reversal, but on the other side, any continuation in strength can lift the index up to 18,700-18,800 levels in coming sessions, experts said.

"The intraday formation is also suggesting the continuation of a rangebound activity in the near future. For bulls, 18,665 would be the immediate breakout level, above which the market could rally till 18,725-18,750. On the flip side, below 18,550, selling pressure is likely to accelerate till 18,500-18,475," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

The Option data also suggested that 18,800 and 18,700 can be crucial resistance area in the near term, where we have the maximum Call open interest, with meaningful Call writing at similar strike in the same sequence.

On the Put side, 18,300 strike has maximum open interest, followed by 18,600 strike and 18,000 strike, with Put writing at 18,600 strike, then 18,100 strike, which means 18,600 can be immediate support for the Nifty50, then 18,300 would be next key support.

“The Nifty index saw an addition of 18,700 PE for the June-end expiry today. This is an in-the-money Put option signalling that the bullishness is very much intact for the June series. The current sluggishness in the Nifty Index is expected even if the all-time high level gets taken out which should happen in this series itself," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty was also volatile as it respected the previous day's low and gained momentum in the later part of the session to hit a fresh intraday record high of 44,498.60. Finally it closed above the 44,400 level, rising 124 points to end at a record closing high of 44,436 and forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"The index needs to continue to hold above 44,144 levels, to make a further up move towards 44,750, and then new life high of 45,000 mark, whereas the downside support is expected at 44,144, then 44,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the next thirty days for the Nifty50, fell by 2.33 percent to 12.01 levels, from 12.30 levels, giving some comfort to the bulls.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.