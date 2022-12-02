 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Consolidation likely for Nifty but momentum remains strong

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 02, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

After the recent run-up, the consolidation can be seen in coming sessions but overall, the momentum remains strong that can take the Nifty50 towards 19,000 in short term, with crucial support at 18,300, experts said.

The Nifty50 remained under pressure throughout the session and snapped an eight-day winning streak on December 2 as the bulls gave up their control. Profit booking as well as weak global cues weighed on sentiment on the last of the week.

The index has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening levels, but it held the median of the previous green candle (November 30) as well as took support at the 18,600 level on Friday. Hence, after the recent run-up, consolidation can be seen in coming sessions but overall the momentum remains strong that can take the Nifty50 towards 19,000 in short term, with crucial support at 18,300, experts said.

On the weekly scale, the index has formed a bullish candle and closed with a percent gain, continuing the uptrend for yet another week and higher highs formation for the seventh consecutive week.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 18,752 and corrected up to 18,639, an intraday low. The index showed some recovery from the day's low and closed with 116 points loss at 18,696.

"The chart structure construes a positive development, with the indices being in a cycle of higher highs – higher lows," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said.

According to him, 18,500 is expected to act as the sacrosanct support for the index. While on the higher end, the swing high of 18,900 odd zone is expected to provide some intermediate resistance, followed by the psychological mark of 19,000 in the near term, the market expert said.