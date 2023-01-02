 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty likely to consolidate further, crucial support at 18,000

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

The index has been consolidating in the 250-point range for the last five straight sessions, taking strong support at 18,000-18,100 zone. On the upper side, it has strong hurdle at 18,250 level. Hence, unless and until it decisively breaks 18,000, a major correction is unlikely, whereas the crossing of 18,250 may drive the Nifty towards 18,400 area, experts say

The Nifty50, after initial volatility, gained strength and maintained an upward journey in the rest of the session to close near 18,200 on January 2, the first trading day of 2023. The index has formed a bullish candle which resembles an Inside Bar kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Positive trends in European markets, as well as buying in most sectors barring pharma, supported the market on Monday.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,132 and wiped out gains to correct up to 18,086, but after initial 15 minutes of volatility, the index recouped all losses and traded higher in the remaining part of the session. It hit an intraday high of 18,215 in late trade before closing the session at 18,198, up 92 points.

"The Nifty is consolidating between 18,050 and 18,250 levels. For the bulls, 18,250 would be the fresh breakout level to watch out for, and above the same, it could move up to 18,350-18,400," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

On the flip side, he feels that below 18,100, there is a strong possibility of a quick intraday correction. Below the same, the index could slip to 18,050-18,000.