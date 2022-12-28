 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty likely to be rangebound ahead of December series expiry

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

The index has retained 18,100 level at close. If it maintains the said level, then 18,200-18,300 is likely to be the possibility in coming sessions, with strong supports at 18,000-17,900 levels. But overall, it is expected to be a rangebound market, experts say.

Bulls took a breather on December 28 after a two-day run-up due to a lack of cues on the domestic as well as global fronts, and may be ahead of the expiry of monthly futures & options contracts on December 29. The Nifty50 has largely seen consolidation on Wednesday and closed flat with a negative bias, forming a bullish candle for the third straight session as the closing was higher than opening levels.

Auto and oil & gas stocks supported the market, whereas the selling in select banks, IT, metal, and pharma stocks weighed on the sentiment.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 18,085 and remained rangebound around the 18,100 level throughout the session. Finally, the index fell 10 points to close at 18,123.

"The Nifty seems to have run into a roadblock after a two-day rise. However, a small intra-day range does not give enough signals for the future trend. The Nifty could now face resistance in the 18,173-18,203 band and take support from the 17,967-17,977 band in the near term," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said.

On the Option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,200 strike, which is expected to be the resistance area for the Nifty50 in the coming session, followed by 18,500 strike and 18,300 strike, with Call writing at 18,500 strike, and then 18,200 and 18,300 strikes.