Technical View: Nifty holds 10,500; Supertrend indicator gives a ‘sell’

Kshitij Anand

The Nifty50 which started on a positive note failed to gather momentum and close marginally above its crucial support placed at 10,500 levels on Monday making a solid bear candle on the daily charts.

The index slipped for a fifth consecutive session in a row. It broke below its crucial support placed at 50-DEMA, and 100-DMA placed at 10,557, and 10,538 respectively.

Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts today. MACD gave a sell signal on daily charts last week.

As the name suggests, 'Supertrend' is a trend following indicator just like Moving Averages and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend. The MACD also gave a Sell signal in the previous trading session.

The Nifty index has a strong support near 10,500 levels but as long as the index holds below 10,550 there is a higher probability of the index testing lower support placed at 10,300-10,400 levels, suggest experts.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,616 rose to an intraday high of 10,621 but then bulls took control and pushed the index below 10600 levels. The index slipped to an intraday low of 10,505 before closing 79 points lower at 10,516.

“The Nifty50 continued its slide for the 5th session in a row before signing off the first day of the week with a strong bearish candle. In this process it is fast approaching its 50-day simple moving average which in the past offered strong resistance to the indices on their pullback attempt after the major fall from 11171 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In the technical analysis if particular level offers a strong resistance then on a breakout above that point shall turn into a strong support. Hence, the current downswing shall ideally find support around its 50-day SMA whose value for next session is placed around 10459 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that we could see a pullback attempt in next one or two sessions, but on the downside, support is placed in the zone of 10,459 – 10,300 levels whereas strength can be expected on a close above 10,630 levels.

India VIX moved up by 1.84 percent at 14.41 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,600 followed by 10,700 which is restricting its upside momentum while Put Writing was seen at 10,500 followed by 10,450 which could hold the market on declines.

“Options data suggests an immediate trading range between 10,450 to 10,600 zones. The Nifty index opened positive but witnessed selling pressure for the entire trading session. It is forming lower-highs lower-lows from last five trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It formed a Bearish Candle on a daily scale which indicates dominance by bears. Now till it holds below 10,550 zones weakness could extend towards its next support of 10,440-10,400 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10,600 levels,” he said.