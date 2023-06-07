Technical View | Nifty hits new 2023 high after consolidation breakout, next hurdle at 18,800

Trader

Finally, the Nifty50 has seen a consolidation breakout and closed above 18,700 for the first time in the current calendar year, on June 7, ahead of the outcome of a three-day policy meeting by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee and weekly expiry due on June 8.

The benchmark index has seen a gap up opening at 18,666 after five-day consolidation and gradually extended its upward journey as the day progressed to hit a day's high of 18,739 in late trade. The index jumped 127 points to 18,726, the highest closing level since December 1, the day of an all-time high.

The Nifty50 has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making higher high and higher low formations after the Doji pattern in the previous session, with better volumes compared to the previous day.

Hence, the next hurdle to watch out for would be 18,800 and if the said level takes out, the record high can't be ruled out in coming sessions, with immediate support at 18,650, then at 18,500 levels, experts said. Now the Nifty is 160 points away from its all-time high of 18,887.

"Nifty clearing the important resistance level of 18,650 may intensify the positive momentum. A bullish candle is on and a higher bottom formation clearly indicates further uptrend from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For the breakout traders now, 18,650 would be the key support level to watch out for, above which, the market could rally till 18,800-18,875, he feels.

On the flip side, below 18,650, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could retest the level of 18,600-18,550, Shrikant said.

On the Option front, we have maximum Call open interest at 18,800 strike, followed by 18,900 strike and 18,700 strike, with Call writing at 18,900 strike, then 18,700 and 18,800 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 18,600 strike, then 18,700 and 18,500 strikes, with Put writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,600 strike.

The above Option data also indicated 18,800-18,900 is expected to be a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50, with 18,700-18,500 acting as a support area.

"The Nifty index today saw huge Put writing at 18,600 and 18,700 levels for this week's expiry along with Put writing even at 18,800 Put leg for the June monthly expiry. The 18,800 PE is an in-the-money (ITM) options leg. This is a very bullish sign and the current candle closing of today also signifies momentum on the upside," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged said.

Hence, he believes the all-time high levels on the Nifty index have a very high probability of breaking in the June series itself.

All sectors participated in the market run-up, with FMCG, Metal, Realty and Oil & Gas being the biggest gainers with more than 1 percent rally.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty also saw a gap up opening at 44,319 and hit an intraday high of 44,346, but gradually wiped out those gains to hit a day's low of 44,143 in the afternoon amid volatility. The index gained strength again in the last hour of the session and closed with 111 points gains at 44,275, forming small bodied bearish candle with a long lower shadow and small upper shadow, indicating buying at lower levels ahead of the RBI interest rate decision.

"The Bank Nifty remained sideways following a positive start. The undertone of the index is still bullish, maintaining the support of 44,000 in a spot where a decent amount of Put writing was seen and resistance is still intact at 44,500," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

After the central bank policy, the Bank Nifty is expected to give a move on either side, he feels. "Upon a decisive move of 44,500, we might see strong directional upside moves," he said.

The broader markets performed far better than benchmarks on positive breadth, continuing an uptrend for around three weeks now. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained more than 1 percent each.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.