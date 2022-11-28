 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty hits a new high, forms bullish engulfing candle; more upside likely on close above 18,600

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

The Nifty will likely move towards 18,700 and higher in the coming sessions, with initial support at around 18,400-18,350, experts said

The Nifty50 finally hit a new high of 18,611 on November 28, 13 months after its previous best of 18,604, despite weakness in global peers as a decline in oil prices amid demand outlook fears supported the index.

The Nifty opened lower at 18,430 to sink to the day's low of 18,366 but immediately gained strength and rose to an all-time high of 18,614.25.

The index ended below 18,600 but still closed at a record high of 18,563, gaining 50 points over the previous day. It formed a bullish Engulfing candlestick on the daily charts, indicating a positive mood among market participants. It made higher highs for the fourth consecutive session.

The Nifty will likely march towards 18,700 and above, with initial support at around 18,400-18,350. Momentum indicators like MACD and RSI also suggested an uptrend on the daily as well as the weekly charts, experts said.

"Structurally, the index is forming an extension on the upside thus, the zone of 18,400-18,360 will continue to act as a crucial support area," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

As long as the index stays above this zone, it can move upwards from a short-term perspective, he said. "Subsequent targets on the upside will be 18,700 & 19,000,” he said.