Technical View | Nifty hits a new 2023 low, forms a long bearish candle; 17,000 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

If the index slips below 17,000, it can slide further to 16,900-16,750. On the higher side, 17,400-17,500, which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average, may act as a hurdle, experts have said

It was mayhem on Dalal Street on March 13 as the Nifty sank to its lowest level in 2023, with the turmoil in the global counterparts roiling sentiment following the weekend collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank.

The Nifty opened higher but erased all gains in late-morning deals to remain under pressure for the rest of the session.

The index plunged 259 points, or 1.5 percent, the biggest single-day loss since February 22, to close at 17,154, the lowest closing since October 13.

The index decisively broke previous swing low of 17,255, seen on February 28, hence psychologically vital 17,000 mark is the next level to watch out for.