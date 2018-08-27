Technical View: Nifty hits 11,700, forms bullish candle; tread with caution

The Nifty50 continued its northward journey for the sixth consecutive week as it crossed another milestone of 11,700 on first day of August expiry week and ended at record closing high, driven by positive global cues. The rally in banks on hope of early resolution to non-performing assets also boosted investors sentiment.

The index formed robust bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Monday. The broader markets also participated in the rally with the Nifty Midcap rising over a percent while all sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, IT and Metal rising around 1.5 percent each.

The consistent upward movement has been taking indices to newer highs every week which seems to be indicating that the Nifty may be heading towards 11,800-12,000 but one should keep cautious stance as the Nifty rallied more than 6 percent for five consecutive weeks, experts said, adding the volatility may increase ahead of expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday.

The Nifty50 after opening directly above 11,600 levels gradually moved up as the day progressed and hit an intraday record high of 11,700.95 in late trade. The index closed 134.90 points higher at 11,692.

"Last three sessions of price action proved to be a mild pause in the ongoing strong upmove as Nifty50 rappears to have regained its bullish momentum as it signed off the first session of the week with a robust bull candle. With this renewed strength, this index can be expected to head towards the zone of 11,800–12,000 by the end of this expiry," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, another major index Bank Nifty, is pointing towards some sort of divergence in the broader markets as it failed to register new highs for last 9 trading sessions which may spoil the party for bulls unless it recovers and get past 28,325 levels by the end of next session, he feels.

He said as markets are trading in uncharted territories traders are advised to adopt a cautious stance and maintain a stop below 11,595 on closing basis as they may remain choppy and volatile ahead of F&O expiry.

India VIX fell 0.76 percent to 12.31 levels and overall lower volatility suggests that bulls are likely to hold the tight grip on the market, experts feel.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is moving back to 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike while maximum Call OI is shifting higher to 11,700 then 11,800 strike.

Significant Put writing was seen at 11,600, 11,650 and 11,700 strikes while Call unwinding was seen at all immediate strike price with fresh Call writing at 11,800 strike. Rising Put Call Ratio with a decline in volatility suggests bullish setup for further short covering move.

"The Nifty managed to surpass immediate hurdle of 11,620 zones and previous resistance is likely to act as a support to extend its momentum. It has been respecting to its rising channel and a support trend line which confirms its bullish momentum," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Now the index has to continue to hold above 11,620 to extend its move towards 11,777-11,800 zones while medium term support is also shifting higher to 11,500 zones, he said.

Bank Nifty managed to hold its major support of 27,750 zones which was near to its 13-day consolidation band and witnessed a sharp recovery towards 28,300 zones. It formed a strong Bullish candle on daily scale while witnessed a pause near to 28,333 zones. The index closed 429.50 points or 1.54 percent higher at 28,264.20.

Now a decisive move above 28,333 could see a fresh rally towards 28,500 then 28,700 zones while support is seen at 28,128 then 28,000 zones, he said.

Built up of long positions were seen in REC, Wipro, PEL, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Union Bank while shorts were seen in LIC Housing, Suzlon, PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma and Idea Cellular.