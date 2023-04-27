 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty hits 10-week high, may march towards 18,000-18,300 in May series

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Given the consistent momentum, the Nifty50 is likely to inch up towards 18,000-18,300 area in May series, with support shifting higher to 17,800-17,700 levels, experts said.

It was a strong monthly expiry day for the Nifty50 on April 27 as the index has not only been making higher highs and higher lows but also extended a northward journey for the fourth consecutive session. Largely it was driven by most of the sectors, barring FMCG, which closed flat with a negative bias.

The Nifty50 opened flat, but after initial volatility, it gradually gained strength as the day progressed and hit a day’s high of 17,932. The index closed near the day’s high, rising 101 points to 17,915, the highest closing level since February 17 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) at 67 and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained bullish on the daily scale.

Given the four-day run, the index on the weekly timeframe formed a bullish candlestick pattern making higher tops for the fifth consecutive week.

Given the consistent momentum, the Nifty50 is likely to inch up towards the 18,000-18,300 area in the May series, with support shifting higher to 17,800-17,700 levels, experts said.