Technical View | Nifty has to hold 19,300 for a rebound, say experts

Nifty rebound can be possible in coming sessions if holds 19,300

The Nifty ended lower for the third day in a row as the downgrade of the US credit rating continued to roil the global market amid risk-off sentiment. The India benchmark index closed 0.74 percent down at 19,382.

After opening lower at 19,464, the index rose to 19,538 but squandered the gains to fall to the day’s low of 19,296. It trimmed some of the losses in the last hour to settle at 19,382.

The Nifty took support at 19,300 and there was a surge in volumes in the last hour. If the support holds, a rebound is possible in the coming sessions, with resistance at 19,500-19,600, experts said.

The index formed a bearish candlestick with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of a high-wave type candle pattern, which reflects the ongoing volatility in the market. Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable upmove or decline cautions for impending reversal pattern," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The decline in the last few sessions and the formation of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart indicate a minor upside bounce.

On the upper side, 19,550-19,600 is expected to be a sell-on-rise opportunity, Shetti said. Immediate support is placed at 19,300.

On the options front, the maximum call open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,600 and 19,800 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, 19,300 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,000 strike, with Put writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,100 strike.

The data also indicates that 19,300 is expected to be crucial support for the Nifty, while on the higher side, the resistance will be at 19,400-19,600.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty corrected another percent but closed above the immediate critical support of 44,500, which also coincides with the concept of change in polarity, meaning the earlier resistance will now act as a support.

The index closed at 44,513, down 482 points and formed a bearish candlestick with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily scale.

"The 44,500-44,400 zone holds critical importance as it acts as a crucial support level for the index," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said. If the index fails to hold the level, it can fall to 44,000.

"There is a possibility of a pullback if the index manages to sustain the current support zone. In that case, the index could potentially move towards 45,000 or 45,200 levels," Kunal said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.