Technical View | Nifty has to hold 19,000 or will slide further, say experts

Nifty forms Inverted Hammer pattern on weekly charts

The Nifty extended losses for another session to close at an eight-week low of 19,266 on August 25 on weak global cues, as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve chief address at the annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the day.

The index, which slipped 121 points or 0.62 percent, formed a bearish candlestick with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily chart.

It broke the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of 19,285 but managed to take support at 19,250 on a closing basis. If it decisively closes below the same, then it can slide to 19,000. The immediate resistance is at around 19,400, experts said.

For the week, the index was down 44 points, continuing the downtrend for fifth consecutive week. It formed Inverted Hammer pattern on the weekly timeframe, indicating the possibility of bullish reversal.

"Normally, such patterns (Inverted Hammer) after a reasonable decline alerts bulls for a comeback from the lows post confirmation," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The short term trend for Nifty continues to be negative and there is a possibility of some more weakness in the coming sessions, he said.

"However, a sizable upside bounce from the important lower support of 19,000 mark can't be ruled out in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 19,380 levels," Nagaraj said.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,300-19,400 strikes, with Call writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,400 strike, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,000 strike, followed by 19,300-19,200 strikes, with Put writing at 19,100 strike, then 19,300-19,200 strikes.

The data indicates that the Nifty may trade in the 19,000-19,500 range in the near term.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty also formed an Inverted Hammer pattern on the weekly charts after ending the week higher by 0.87 percent or 380 points.

But for the day, the index was down 265 points at 44,231 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily scale, as the closing was near opening levels, indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the trend.

The Bank Nifty index witnessed a struggle between the bulls and the bears, resulting in range-bound trade. “The support level is clearly visible around 44,000, coinciding with significant Put writing, which could act as a stronghold against downward movements," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

Conversely, resistance was seen at around 45,000, where the highest open interest was seen on the Call side, indicating potential selling pressure.

"A decisive break on either side of this range could trigger trending moves. Despite this, the prevailing bias appears to lean towards the bullish side within the range," Kunal said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.