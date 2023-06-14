Technical View | Nifty has best closing of 2023, 18,800 is the level to watch

Market

The Nifty ended 40 points higher at 18,756, its best closing this year, on June 14, continuing the uptrend for the third consecutive session ahead of the much-awaited interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.

Buying in metals, metals, auto, and oil & gas stocks helped the index move higher in volatile trade.

The index opened higher at 18,745 but slipped to the day's low of 18,690 but gained ground in the morning session itself and touched the day’s high of 18,770.

It formed a Doji candlestick with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating buying at lower levels. It continued to make higher highs, higher lows for the second straight session.

A decisive close above 18,800 can take the index to record high of 18,888, with immediate support at 18,700 and critical support at 18,600-18,500 area, experts said.

"The Nifty took support near 18,700 and bounced back sharply but failed to surpass the important level of 18,775. The short-term formation of the market is still in the bullish side, but below 18,700, we could see a quick intraday correction," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For traders, 18,775 would be the immediate breakout level to watch out and above it, the index could rally till 18,900-18,950.

Selling pressure is likely to accelerate below 18,700 and the index can retest 18,600-18,575, Chouhan said.

As per weekly options data, 18,900 strike has the maximum Call open interest, followed by 18,800 strike and 18,700 strike, with the highest Call writing at 18,900 strike, then 18,800. On the Put side, the maximum open interest is at 18,700 strike followed by 18,600 and 18,500 strike, with writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,200 strike.

The data also indicated that the Nifty has major resistance at 18,800-18,900, with 18,700, which is crucial for direction on either side, emerging also immediate support.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark as well as broader markets. The index opened higher at 44,182 but could not sustain those gains and remained under pressure. It closed 92 points down to 43,988 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"This consolidation indicates a lack of a clear directional bias in the market as the market participants await the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcement," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the downside, the index has support at 43,700 and can act as a potential floor for prices. On the upside, the index faces resistance at around 44,300, which has limited the upward movement, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.